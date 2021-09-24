ICYMI – 9PM news EVERY night on CW39 – Purse snatching killer wanted, charges filed in classmate killed, Texas election audit

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Here’s what you missed on eyewitness news at 9 here on the CW.

The search is on for the purse snatcher who robbed then killed 70-year-old Martha Medina in east Harris County. The man stole her purse while she was grabbing a meal at McDonalds. The robber ran over the woman and killed her as he made his getaway.

Charges have been filed against two juveniles accused of beating a classmate in a viral video last month. Juan Martinez was attacked last month at sterling high school. The 15-year-old says he’s still experiencing trauma and physical injury. Martinez said he knows one of the boys but doesn’t know why he was attacked.

Just hours after former President Trump wrote a letter to Governor Abbott, demanding an audit of the 2020 election results in Texas… It’s happening.

The Secretary of State will now review results in 4 of the state’s biggest counties. We’re talking about Harris, Dallas, Tarrant and Collin, counties. Trump lost Harris, Dallas and Tarrant but won Collin. Trump told Abbott quote: “Texans know fraud occurred.” There’s no proof of that, and trump easily won the state.

