ICYMI – 9PM news EVERY night on CW39 – Teen shot dead by possible gunmen caught on camera, Man killed in NWHC, Help catch a mailbox thief

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness news at 9 here on the CW.

Teen shot dead – Possible gunmen caught on camera

Exclusive surveillance footage, capturing the moments leading up to the shooting that left a local teen dead. A total of 12 shots were fired Monday morning in Galena Park. One of them, killed Francisco Lopez, who died in a front yard. Grainy surveillance video captures a car stopped on the street, and two unidentified people appear to be talking to someone inside. Shots were fired minutes after the car drove off. If you have any details call Crimestoppers.

Man killed in NWHC

Harris County Sheriff’s Office have released new details about the gunman who shot two men to death in north Harris County. According to deputies, this happened at an apartment complex parking lot on Cypress Station Drive. The sheriff’s office says the suspect fired at a 30-year-old…Who tried to run away. He then fired at a 27-year-old still sitting in his car. A short time later, a black Nissan SUV was seen running over the victim who tried to run away, and fleeing the scene.

Help catch a mailbox thief

A mail thief caught on camera. Police in Pasadena say they stole from several mailboxes at an apartment complex on burke road. Stealing someone’s mail can land a person in jail for 5 years.

Join us for more news and weather from ABC13 tonight on Eyewitness news at 9 right here on the CW.