ICYMI – At least 5 dead in violent weekend across Houston, Fallen deputy constable Kareem Atkins, search for 27-year-old Oscar Gaytan Torres

Violent weekend across Houston
At least five people were shot and injured in acres homes in northwest Houston. Houston police say they were called to a park on Carver street around 7 Sunday night but couldn’t find any victims. They later received reports from hospitals that five people including a juvenile had been admitted with gunshot wounds. A sixth person had a leg injury. Police also say shortly after this. A woman at a home about a mile away was shot. Police are investigating to see if that shooting is related.
Fallen deputy constable Kareem Atkins
A procession escorted the body of fallen deputy constable Kareem Atkins from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home in Tomball Sunday afternoon. Atkins was shot and killed early Saturday morning while off-duty working an extra job at a nightclub in north Houston. Two other deputies were wounded and are recovering at the Texas medical center. The gunman is still on the loose.
Search for 27-year-old Oscar Gaytan Torres
Police need your help finding a man accused of murdering his ex’s new boyfriend. 27 year old Oscar Gaytan Torres is wanted for shooting and killing Gredy Aguilera in front of a home on Deergrove in north Harris county. The victim’s girlfriend told sheriff’s deputies Torres was her ex-boyfriend. He allegedly confronted Aguilera this morning and shot him several times before driving off in a black Mercedes with paper plates.
- Colin Powell dead at 84 due to complications from COVID-19(NEXSTAR) — Former Secretary of State Colin Powell has died due to complications from COVID-19, his family said in a statement shared on Facebook on Monday. He was 84. According to Powell’s family, he was fully vaccinated and was receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Medical Center. “We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, […]
- Houston weather: going from fall to not-so-fallHouston’s fall feel won’t last much longer. Warmer days and nights return this week.
- Weather for Astros-Red Sox in Boston: cool temps, no rainHOUSTON (KIAH) — As the scene of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox shifts to New England, the weather should be cool and comfortable for Games 3-5 this week. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger said that temperatures in Boston will be a bit chilly at 52 degrees when Game 3 […]
- National Teen Driver Safety Week awareness and tipsHOUSTON (KIAH) – – As we start the week, it’s important to talk to our parents and young drivers about national teen driver safety week. Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety say their goal is to curve the rising number of crashes involving teens between the ages of 15 and 20. According to a safety official, on […]