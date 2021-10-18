ICYMI – At least 5 dead in violent weekend across Houston, Fallen deputy constable Kareem Atkins, search for 27-year-old Oscar Gaytan Torres

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on the CW.

Violent weekend across Houston

At least five people were shot and injured in acres homes in northwest Houston. Houston police say they were called to a park on Carver street around 7 Sunday night but couldn’t find any victims. They later received reports from hospitals that five people including a juvenile had been admitted with gunshot wounds. A sixth person had a leg injury. Police also say shortly after this. A woman at a home about a mile away was shot. Police are investigating to see if that shooting is related.

Fallen deputy constable Kareem Atkins

A procession escorted the body of fallen deputy constable Kareem Atkins from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home in Tomball Sunday afternoon. Atkins was shot and killed early Saturday morning while off-duty working an extra job at a nightclub in north Houston. Two other deputies were wounded and are recovering at the Texas medical center. The gunman is still on the loose.

Search for 27-year-old Oscar Gaytan Torres

Police need your help finding a man accused of murdering his ex’s new boyfriend. 27 year old Oscar Gaytan Torres is wanted for shooting and killing Gredy Aguilera in front of a home on Deergrove in north Harris county. The victim’s girlfriend told sheriff’s deputies Torres was her ex-boyfriend. He allegedly confronted Aguilera this morning and shot him several times before driving off in a black Mercedes with paper plates.

