ICYMI: Boy killed in accidental shooting; Coulter gets $1M bond; police searching for road rage shooter

Boy accidentally shot to death after finding gun in car

A 10-year-old boy is dead after police say he was accidentally shot.

Officers saying his mother asked him to get something from her car. Police say he and his 11-year-old cousin found a gun in the car and it went off. He died at the hospital.

Investigators still don’t know who pulled the trigger.

Coulter faces judge, has bond set at $1 million

The man accused of murdering an 8-year-old boy and leaving his body in an Alief apartment with his siblings made his way to court.

Brian Coulter’s bond is set at $1 million. If he makes bond, he will be under house arrest.

He was ordered in court Thursday to have no contact with the child’s mother, or those three, abandoned children.

Police still searching for road rage shooter

Houston police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a woman in broad daylight.

They say it was another senseless act of road rage on Houston roads.

Someone in a white Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows opened fire on Bridgett Holloman while she was on her way to work.

Her son was driving, and investigators think it was a possible lane switch near West Airport and Buffalo Speedway that angered the driver he got in front of.

If you saw something that could help with the investigation, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or go to crime-stoppers.org.

