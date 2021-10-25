ICYMI: Children found dead in apartment, woman killed on freeway, slain deputy constable to be laid to rest

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.
3 children, remain of another child found in apartment
Three children and the skeletal remains of another child were found inside an apartment in west Harris County.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office revealed a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year, and his body was in the room next to him.
The teen said his parents had not lived in the apartment with him or his 10- and 7-year-old siblings for months.
Authorities say both children appeared malnourished and had signs of physical injury. All three children were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Investigators say they have located the mother of the children and her boyfriend and are interviewing them.
The cause of death of the child whose remains were found is under investigation.
Woman killed on Katy Freeway identified
Relatives have identified the woman who died on the Katy Freeway Sunday morning as Ciandra Reed.
Police say she’d pulled over to check on a passenger who wasn’t feeling well. As she was getting out of her car, another driver hit and killed her.
That driver has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.
Funeral for slain deputy constable on Monday
A Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable shot and killed while working an extra security job will be laid to rest on Monday.
The public is invited to pay its respects for Deputy Kareem Atkins at Champion Forest Baptist Church between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Police say Atkins was ambushed outside a bar in north Houston.
There is a $75,000 reward for information leading to the shooter.
For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.
