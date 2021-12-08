ICYMI: Clerk fights back against robber, Harris County jail found non-compliant, teens charged in brutal fight

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Clerk fights back, survives robbery in Memorial

A gunman wiggles his way under a plastic partition after shooting a gas station clerk in the face.

The horrific attack at the Chevron gas station on Memorial near 610 on Monday night continued when he made it over the counter. Miraculously, the clerk fought back and survived.

His family tells ABC13 they settled in Houston just five years ago after migrating from Pakistan in search of a better life.

Harris County Jail found non-compliant after attack on sergeant

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards is expected to release a report on Wednesday that will reveal the Harris County jail is not in compliance with the staff needed to keep it open.

This comes after a female sergeant with the Harris County Sherriff’s Office was attacked in the jail on Monday.

Jeremiah Williams, an inmate who was already facing sex assault charges in another case, is now charged in connection to the assault.

Teens charged with assaulting Brazoswood HS student

We have the first look at two more teens now charged in connection to the assault of a Brazoswood High School student who was beaten at a party Friday night.

Lake Jackson police say 17-year-olds Ayden Holland and Reid Mitchell, along with 18-year-old Logan Huber, are all charged with felonies.

The family of the victim is offering a $25,000 reward for video of the incident.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.