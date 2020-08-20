ICYMI – CW39 Houston 8/20/2020

Lowest Gas Prices

CW39’s Shannon LaNier has where to find the lowest gas prices in the city.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Houston Happenings

HOUSTON — CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe has a look at what’s happening in Houston on this Thursday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is conducting a town hall tomorrow night. Sign up now to participate.

Tiny Elephant Re-emerges After 50 Years

The tiny elephant was thought to be nearly extinct. However, the tiny critter has re-emerged.

Electric Car Launches in Texas

From the 8-track to a touch screen, you’ve got to admit, even though we don’t have flying cars, vehicles have come a long way. See what’s new in automotive technology.

George Floyd Mural Vandalized

A mural at the site where George Floyd was killed has been vandalized.