ICYMI – CW39 Houston 8/20/2020

Lowest Gas Prices
CW39’s Shannon LaNier has where to find the lowest gas prices in the city.
Houston Happenings
HOUSTON — CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe has a look at what’s happening in Houston on this Thursday.
Mayor’s Town Hall
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is conducting a town hall tomorrow night. Sign up now to participate.
Tiny Elephant Re-emerges After 50 Years
The tiny elephant was thought to be nearly extinct. However, the tiny critter has re-emerged.
Electric Car Launches in Texas
From the 8-track to a touch screen, you’ve got to admit, even though we don’t have flying cars, vehicles have come a long way. See what’s new in automotive technology.
George Floyd Mural Vandalized
A mural at the site where George Floyd was killed has been vandalized.
- Migrants observe self-imposed ‘house arrest’ to avoid victimization in Mexican border towns
- DNC Debrief: Kamala Harris makes history and Joe Biden’s big moment
- POLL: 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes to be released into Florida Keys
- Chiefs ban headdresses, American Indian-themed face paint from stadium
- KKK recruitment flyers found in Arkansas county