Cy-Fair ISD trustee faces public in boisterous meeting

A wild night at the Cy-Fair ISD board meeting Thursday night, as the public had the chance to address the board after controversial comments were made earlier this week by trustee Scott Henry.

During a work session meeting on Monday, he linked black teachers to poor school performance, but later said his words were twisted.

Henry addressed the crowd saying that he wished he spoken more elegantly but did not apologize.

Man shot, killed in eastside shooting

Houston’s murder rate continues to climb after a man was shot and killed Thursday night on Dove at Sheffield on the east side.

An eyewitness said that he tried to save the victim’s life, but the man was already gone.

The witness also said he saw a black SUV take off. Police have not yet provided an update on the situation.

Houston Marathon still looking for volunteers

The 50th Chevron Houston Marathon is coming up on Sunday, and there’s a major need for volunteers, especially to help at the hydration stations.

It’s easy to sign up now. You can even do it on your phone.

Go to chevronhoustonmarathon.com, then scroll down to the volunteer tab.

All spots are open, but they really want to make sure they have enough folks at all hydration stations.

Texas sues Planned Parenthood over $10M in Medicaid payments

Texas wants Planned Parenthood to return more than $10 million in payments for low-income patients.

The lawsuit filed by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday comes years after Republican leaders moved to cut off Medicaid dollars to the abortion provider.

The money Texas is seeking to recoup from Planned Parenthood paid for health care including cancer screenings, but not abortion services. Planned Parenthood called the lawsuit “another political attack” in Texas, where most abortions have been banned since September under a new law.

