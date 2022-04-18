HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Dead body found in box outside apartment

Houston police found a dead body inside a large U-Haul box outside an apartment in southwest Houston on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the 7000 block of Bissonnet Street near Beechnut Street around 2 p.m. — after a resident reported a suspicious package in a parking space.

Investigators say surveillance footage captured a man carrying the box on a dolly and dropping it off.

That man was taken in for questioning and is considered a person of interest.

Former deputy constable charged for allegedly stealing from local businesses

A former Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable fired for allegedly stealing from businesses while in uniform is due back in court Monday.

Bobby Espinosa walked out of jail Saturday, after posting $30,000 bond on theft charges.

Prosecutors say he stole thousands of dollars from four people between September of last year and this March.

He allegedly went to their businesses, unplugged the surveillance cameras and ordered the victims to empty their cash registers.

Texas halts truck inspections that caused border gridlock

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has repealed his traffic-clogging immigration order that backed up commercial trucks at the U.S.-Mexico border this week.

The Republican on Friday ended a new policy that required all commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo extra inspections to stop the flow of migrants and drugs.

The inspections led to delays, prompting wide backlash and fears of deep economic losses. Some truckers reported having to wait more than 30 hours to cross, and others blocked one of the world’s busiest trade bridges in protest.

Abbott lifted the inspections after signing new border security agreements with neighboring Mexican states.

Prayer, worship lift unaccompanied migrant teens in shelters

Every Sunday afternoon since last Easter, teens kneel by a makeshift altar at Fort Bliss and pray so hard that tears stream down their faces.

They pray for families left behind when they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border alone without authorization and for quick release from this emergency shelter on a vast Army post in the Texas desert. And they pray for their futures.

Here and at similar facilities set up along the southwestern border during migrant surges, Catholic priests, deacons, and music ministers celebrate Mass with them. They say they hope to bring these young people some comfort and healing.

Attorney: Cowboys player in SUV from which man was shot

An attorney for Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph says the second-round pick in last year’s draft was riding in a vehicle from which a man was fatally shot about two months ago.

However, in a statement Friday, Dallas lawyer Barry Sorrels said Joseph was unarmed when 20-year-old Cameron Ray was shot and did not shoot the man.

Sorrels says Joseph “found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.”

A Dallas police spokesman declined to confirm Joseph’s involvement in the March 18 case, but The Dallas Morning News reports detectives interviewed the 22-year-old on Friday.

