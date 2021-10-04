ICYMI – Deadly shooting over noise dispute, valet worker killed

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Here’s what you missed on ABC13 on Eyewitness News at 9 on CW39.
Deadly shooting over noise dispute
One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting between neighbors that started over a noise dispute, police said. Investigators say two women were arguing at a mobile home park on Telephone Road in southeast Houston. It got physical and others got involved and someone started shooting. A man in his late 20s was killed. Police said three of the shooting victims are family members and the fourth is a neighbor. There is one person is in custody.
Valet worker killed, family speaks out
Another valet worker was killed in a crash in west Houston on Friday night. Family members say Eric Orduña, his friend Fnan Measho and another co-worker were walking along Fairdale Road, parking cars near the sports bar where they worked. Police said a driver who was being chased by police lost control and hit the three men.
Documents: Ashley Guillory was strangled to death
The man charged with the murder of Ashley Guillory allegedly tied her to a chair in a motel room and strangled her, according to court documents. Willie Brown has confessed to killing Guillory and then dumping her body in Missouri City last week. Family members reported getting texts on her phone reading, “I killed her” while she was missing. Police said Brown eventually led them to her body.
