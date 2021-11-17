#ICYMI: Deputies shoot man in Conroe, services begin for Astroworld victims

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Deputies shoot man in Conroe

We have new information on a deputy-involved shooting in Conroe. It all started with a domestic disturbance call early Tuesday morning.

Deputies say the man, Brian Sander, had threatened to kill his wife and their livestock on Stidham Road. When deputies arrived, they said Sander pointed a shotgun in their direction.

That’s when he was shot several times. He’s expected to survive.

Funeral services for Astroworld victims begin

 Services were held for two of the Astroworld victims on Tuesday. 22-year-old Bharti Shahani was a Texas A&M senior that had planned to help her family’s business after graduating.

Bharti loved badminton, making coffee, and her husky.

Meantime, visitation took place for 14-year-old John Hilgert. His funeral is Wednesday morning at St. Martin Episcopal Church.

John loved sports, specifically baseball, his family and church.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss