ICYMI: Deputies shoot man in Conroe, services begin for Astroworld victims

Deputies shoot man in Conroe

We have new information on a deputy-involved shooting in Conroe. It all started with a domestic disturbance call early Tuesday morning.

Deputies say the man, Brian Sander, had threatened to kill his wife and their livestock on Stidham Road. When deputies arrived, they said Sander pointed a shotgun in their direction.

That’s when he was shot several times. He’s expected to survive.

Funeral services for Astroworld victims begin

Services were held for two of the Astroworld victims on Tuesday. 22-year-old Bharti Shahani was a Texas A&M senior that had planned to help her family’s business after graduating.

Bharti loved badminton, making coffee, and her husky.

Meantime, visitation took place for 14-year-old John Hilgert. His funeral is Wednesday morning at St. Martin Episcopal Church.

John loved sports, specifically baseball, his family and church.

