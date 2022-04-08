HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

More federal charges leveled at former HISD executive

A federal grand jury is leveling new accusations against Houston ISD’s former chief operating officer and a district contractor.

Back in December, authorities charged Brian Busby with being instrumental in a scheme to misuse millions of dollars in taxpayer funds.

This new charge announced Thursday involves Busby’s taxes and his alleged failure to claim nearly $500,000 in cash and home improvement bribes.

Busby has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer says he never took a penny he wasn’t entitled to.

Slain Harris County deputy to be laid to rest

Deputy Darren Almendarez will be laid to rest Friday after he was killed confronting suspected catalytic converter thieves outside a grocery store while off-duty.

His funeral will be in Humble. There will be a public visitation starting at 11 a.m. at the Humble First Assembly of God on FM 1960.

The service begins at noon followed by a burial service.

Bond conditions cut for man accused of shooting ex-wife

A woman is terrified for her safety after a judge altered bond conditions for the man accused of shooting her five times in her bedroom back in June.

Her ex-husband was already out on bond, but a judge allowed him to remove his GPS ankle monitor.

Now, her family is worried for her safety once again as she recovers from her mental and physical injuries.

Comments from the judge’s court about her decision were not available she is out this week.

Tesla holds the biggest by-invitation-only party in Texas

An invitation-only party in Austin called the “Cyber Rodeo at Giga Texas” at Tesla’s new billion-dollar-plus “Gigafactory” was the biggest secret and the toughest ticket in town.

As many as 15,000 people were expected to attend the private event hosted by Tesla mogul Elon Musk on Thursday.

It marks the opening of the new factory in Travis County, which is Tesla’s new home after a move from California.

A county-issued permit said the event included interactive tours, food, alcohol and live entertainment. But the event was off-limits to the general public and the news media.

Opposing insurers challenge proposed BSA reorganization plan

Insurance companies challenging the Boy Scouts of America’s bankruptcy plan say it violates their contractual defense rights under policies they issued.

They also say the reorganization plan would result in grossly inflated payments of tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims.

Insurers made their arguments Thursday before a Delaware judge who must decide whether to approve a BSA plan to compensate tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children in Scouting.

The plan calls for the Boys Scouts and its 250 local councils, settling insurance companies and others, to contribute some $2.6 billion in cash and property into a settlement trust fund for abuse victims.

