ICYMI: Girl killed crossing street, jogger assaulted in Memorial Park, teacher arrested for indecency with child

Girl dies while crossing street

Houston police said a 7-year-old girl died while crossing the street at West Montgomery and West Gulf Bank late Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the girl was getting off a school bus and a short time later, was hit by a passing truck. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the driver of the pick-up truck that hit the girl did remain at the scene and intoxication was not a factor in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

Jogger robbed, sexually assaulted in Memorial Park

Houston police are searching for a man who they say robbed and raped a jogger in Memorial Park two weeks ago.

The victim was jogging in the park just before midnight when a man came up to her and held a sharp object to her throat, then pointed a gun at her and ordered her into his white four-door sedan.

Police said that the victim was sexually assaulted, then the suspect drove her to a gas station for her to take out money from an ATM.

Police believe the suspect has done this before and knows the trails. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers at 281-222-TIPS or visit crime-stoppers.org.

Lamar CISD teacher arrested, charged with indecency

A Lamar Consolidated ISD teacher was arrested on charges of indecency with a child.

Troi Moore, 45, taught at Tamarron Elementary School in Katy. District officials say they got a report about an inappropriate interaction between Moore and a student.

