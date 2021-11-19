ICYMI: HISD reacts to student walkout, Whitmire to run for mayor, police investigating restaurant robbery

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

HISD reassigns staffers at Madison HS after student walkout

Skyeye 13 was outside Madison High School in southwest Houston Thursday morning as hundreds of students walked out over alleged harassment allegations by some staffers.

Later in the day, HISD announced that some staffers have been reassigned by the district as the investigation continues.

“The Houston Independent School District has reviewed the recording that is circulating on social media,” the district said in a statement to the media. “HISD is investigating this incident and has temporarily reassign the employees pending the outcome of the investigation. We take all allegations of misconduct seriously and will take appropriate action to ensure all of our students have access to a safe learning environment.”

Texas senator announces bid for Houston mayor

Longtime Texas Sen. John Whitmire announced his plans to run for mayor of Houston in 2023. He says he’ll run for re-election to the Texas Senate next year and then for mayor in November of the following year.

Whitmire is the first candidate to announce their intention to run for mayor. Current Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is in his second and final term.

Police looking into robbery of Upper Kirby restaurant

Surveillance video from a restaurant in Upper Kirby off of Westheimer Road showed a possible robbery.

The owner of A-Bouzy Restaurant said that four men broke into his business, stealing register boxes, iPads and other things. But they couldn’t get into the safe.

Police are now investigating. You can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have information on this incident.

