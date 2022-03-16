HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

HPD officer arrested for child porn

A Houston police officer has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Fellow officers arrested Justin Weber after a two-month investigation that began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Weber is relieved of duty as the legal process plays out.

Suspect in sushi bar shooting not yet in court

The suspect in Monday night’s sushi restaurant shooting was supposed to appear in court for the first time Tuesday afternoon. But court officials say he was being too combative.

No one was injured in the shooting – the single bullet fired went into the ceiling.

Good Samaritans leapt into action and subdued the accused gunman until police arrived.

Tornado spotted in Santa Fe early Tuesday

The storms that rolled through the Houston overnight Monday into Tuesday did produce a small tornado.

The EF-0 touched down near Santa Fe High School.

Some roof damage to nearby buildings was reported, but no one was injured.

Multiple dead in crash involving U. of Southwest golf team

Authorities say a vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest’s golf team collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people.

Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety told KWES-TV the vehicles collided Tuesday night in Andrews County and there were fatalities in both vehicles, but the number of dead wasn’t immediately released.

Blanco says a bus or van was transporting members of the men’s and women’s golf teams from a golf tournament in the West Texas area.

The University of the Southwest, which is located in New Mexico, said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members of those involved in the crash.

Mexcio deports border gang leader after shooting

Mexico has deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hitmen, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burning that closed U.S. border crossings.

A Mexican official said Juan Gerardo Treviño had been deported to the United States. The official said Treviño was a U.S. citizen, with no record of Mexican citizenship.

After his arrest Sunday, members of his gang shot up the border city of Nuevo Laredo and hit the U.S. consulate with gunfire.

The consulate was closed until further notice and two U.S. border bridges leading to Laredo, Texas, were briefly closed.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.