ICYMI: HPD officer charged with sexual assault of a child, investigation into inmate’s death, Astroworld this weekend

HPD officer charged with sexual assault, indecency with a child

The Hedwig Village and Houston police departments are investigating Tung Tran, a 23-year veteran HPD sergeant who is facing sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child charges.

We’ve learned the victim is a family friend that he’s accused of grooming. His bond is set at $260,000.

Investigation begins into inmate’s death

The Texas Rangers are now looking into the death of Fred Harris, who died after a fight on Friday with another inmate at the Harris County jail.

His family and their attorney are now calling for justice, claiming staffing issues at the Harris County jail are partly to blame in his death.

Astroworld Festival begins Friday

It’s a busy week for Houston-based rapper Travis Scott as his Astroworld Festival returns to Houston this weekend. The two-day event kicks off Friday at NRG Park.

The music festival drew more than 50,000 fans in 2019. Tickets are already sold out.

