League City passes ordinance to stop funds towards ‘obscene’ books

League City council passed a watered-down version of an ordinance that would prevent tax dollars from being spent on books deemed “obscene.”

Dozens of people spoke out at a meeting Tuesday night, many opposed to the plan.

Man accused of killing ex-wife and man faces judge

A man accused of a deadly Thanksgiving Day attack is back in Houston.

Only ABC13 was there when he appeared before a judge Tuesday, as Yonetsy Montiel Granado is accused of entering a home on Baggett Lane and killing his ex-wife Yusleidy Gonzalez and a man named Eric Van Uchelen.

Two others were also shot.

If Granado makes bail, he will remain under house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Girl says she was chased by man after getting off school bus

Terrifying moments for a 14-year-old girl in Spring ISD after she says a man chased her home from the school bus and tried to grab her.

The girl’s father says he believes the man was waiting at the bus stop for his daughter who was walking home alone.

She’s a ninth grader at Wunsche Senior High School and is dropped off at Bay Leaf and Trailing Vine.

The school district and deputies are investigating, warning parents to make sure their children stay alert.

Texas cop didn’t say ‘gun’ before fatal shooting, search

A Texas police officer who fatally shot a Black woman through a rear window of her home three years ago didn’t say the woman was holding a gun before he pulled the trigger and never mentioned the weapon before searching the house, according to the officer who was with him that night.

Fort Worth Officer Carol Darch’s testimony Tuesday in Aaron Dean’s murder trial for killing Atatiana Jefferson spoke to a key issue in the case: whether Dean saw Jefferson’s gun before he opened fire.

Dean’s lawyers say the white officer saw the weapon, while prosecutors contend that the evidence will show otherwise.

Judge reduces award for flight attendant who sued Southwest

A federal judge has ordered Southwest Airlines to rehire a flight attendant who said she was fired for expressing opposition to abortion.

But the judge is reducing a jury award to the woman from more than $5 million to $800,000. U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr said in a ruling issued Monday that she reduced Charlene Carter’s award to comply with federal limits on punitive damages that companies can be required to pay.

Carter charges she was fired after sending strongly worded messages to her union president, complaining about the president’s participation in the 2017 Women’s March in Washington, D.C. In several sharp messages, she called the union official “despicable” and other terms.

