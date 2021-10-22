ICYMI: Man accused of murdering, dismembering mom; plane crash investigation continues; search for shooter in Midtown

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man arrested, accused of murdering mother

A man is in custody and is being accused of killing his mother, dismembering her body and stuffing her in a crate.

Harris County deputies were asked to do a welfare check near Barker-Cypress Road on Thursday for a 72-year-old woman. When deputies arrived at the home, the woman’s son would not let them inside. The horrific scene was discovered when they got a search warrant.

Robert Barnes, 36, has been charged with murder and tampering with a corpse.

Investigators continue looking into plane crash

Investigators have new clues on what might have caused a fiery plane crash in Waller County earlier this week. They say it looked like the plane was braking hard as it was rolling down the runway, which indicates the pilot was trying to abort from taking off.

The flight crew, passengers and witnesses are still being interviewed.

Investigators will also look at the aircraft’s maintenance logs, the data recorders and new video discovered on Wednesday. If anyone has any video of the incident, the NTSB wants to see it.

Police searching for Midtown shooter

Houston police are looking for a man that they say shot two people which killed one and injured another in Midtown at the intersection of Webster and Main. Police believe the shooter was driving a 2019 Chevy Impala.

