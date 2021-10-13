ICYMI: Man injured during Astros’ celebration, boy suffering after COVID complications, Abbott’s order confuses businesses

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Tuesday’s Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man accidentally shot during Astros celebration

Houston police said a man was accidentally shot by a friend while celebrating the Astros’ win over the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night.

It happened at an apartment complex on Flintlock near 290 on the northwest side of Houston.

Investigators said every time the Astros scored, a group of people would “dry fire” their guns.

But at the end of the game, a man forgot to unload his weapon, and shot his friend in the abdomen. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office will decide if charges are filed.

Mother makes tough choice over her COVID-ill son

A mother facing an unimaginable decision for her 10-year-old son, who is on life support.

Zyrin Foots is suffering severe complications from COVID-19. His family believes he contracted the virus at Huntsville Elementary School and developed multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

Doctors say Zyrin has a 25% chance of survival if his limbs are amputated. Family members tell us his mother has decided to let him go to end his suffering.

Businesses confused over Abbott’s vaccine mandate ban

Gov. Greg Abbott’s new executive order banning vaccine mandates for any Texas entity, public or private, is causing confusion among businesses.

Many private employers already have vaccine mandates in place. But now they can’t ask for proof of vaccination.

If you’re not sure what to do, labor attorneys say to be flexible because the order could be challenged in court.

