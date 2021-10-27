ICYMI: Mom, boyfriend of abandoned children in custody, search for park attacker continues, new alert system set

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Mother, boyfriend of abandoned boys in custody

Exclusive video shows the mother and boyfriend of those three boys found abandoned in that apartment with the remains of their dead brother are now in custody.

The video is from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office substation on Lockwood in east Houston. Gloria Williams is charged with injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence of a human corpse.

Her boyfriend, Brian Coulter, is charged with murder of the little boy.

Search continues for accused attacker

Police are looking for Terrian Brewer, who they say he’s responsible for brutally sexually assaulting a jogger last month.

He’s accused of attacking the victim, holding a sharp object to her neck and threatening her with a gun. He took off in a white four-door newer model sedan.

Police are asking the public to contact them with information about the attack.

Harris County creates new alert system

Harris County is making is easier for neighbors with hearing or seeing difficulties to get help in an emergency.

The Ready Harris alert system is a new one-stop website that will provide alerts, warnings and preparedness information for everyone.

There is also a Braille reader for the blind and a sign language interpreter for the deaf.

The accessible alert system is up and running on ready-harris.org.

