ICYMI: Mom of abandoned boys has bond set, fight at Waller HS leaves 3 in hospital, person killed in shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Mom of abandoned boys has bond set

Gloria Williams, the mother charged in connection to her 8-year-old son’s death, is now being held on a $900,000 bond.

Her boyfriend, Brian Coulter, has a bond set at $1 million.

Investigators said he is the one that beat the child to death last year.

Williams allegedly did nothing to prevent the attack, then, according to investigators, left three of her other children inside the apartment with the decaying body.

Students, teacher hospitalized after fight at Waller HS

Two students and a teacher at Waller High School are recovering after a fight at school on Wednesday. They were all taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

It’s believed the fight was in response to another fight among students that happened off-campus.

Shooting leaves one dead in southwest Houston

Another person is dead after a road-rage shooting here in Houston.

Police say a woman was shot on Buffalo Speedway near West Airport on Wednesday morning. Witnesses told police that the suspect left the scene.

Police said that the victim, Bridgett Holloman, 51, was inside her vehicle with a man traveling west bound on West Airport when she was shot by a suspect in a white Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows. Paramedics transported Holloman to the hospital, where she died.

It is possible the suspect’s Jeep has bullet holes in the rear of the vehicle due to the male in Holloman’s vehicle returning gunfire as the suspect vehicle was fleeing the scene.

If you saw something that could help with the investigation, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or go to crime-stoppers.org.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.