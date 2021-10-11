ICYMI: Mother, daughter fearful after shooting, YES Prep school reopens

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Mother, daughter scared after shooting attempt

A mother and her daughter in Hempstead are fearing for their safety after a shooting this weekend. The person police believe to be responsible for shooting them is still on the run.

The victims’ family said that they are so scared that they are not living at their home. They are also asking the public’s help to find the shooter.

YES Prep school opens on Monday

Students at YES Prep Southwest Secondary School will return to class on Monday morning for the first time since a shooting on campus 11 days ago.

Former student Dexter Kelsey has been charged with aggravated assault and deadly conduct after police said that he opened fire at the school, injuring school principal Eric Espinosa.

Southwest cancels more flights

It could be another rough day for airline passengers after Southwest Airlines cancelled or delayed hundreds of flights over the weekend.

In a statement, the airline said that it is part of a nationwide issue that they are blaming on air traffic control problems, as well as the weather.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.