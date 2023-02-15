HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Police search for suspects in armored car robbery

The search is on for the person who shot an armored car security guard at Willowbrook Mall Tuesday afternoon. It happened in the parking lot near the forever 21 store. The guard is expected to be ok. Police said one suspect escaped with cash.

Former Bellaire HS student entered school with gun, HISD said

A former Bellaire High School student got into the campus with a gun. An internal memo obtained by ABC13 says it happened toward the end of the school day Monday.

The memo says the former student was able to get in the building because he forcefully entered on the heels of another student.

Simmons leaves PVAMU to join Rice

Only days after Dr. Ruth Simmons announced she was leaving Prairie View A&M early,

We’ve learned she’s joining Rice University as a President’s Distinguished Fellow.

Last week Simmons announced plans to step down from her position at Prairie View at the end of this month.

Police: Texas not alerted when Nevada stabbing suspect moved

Texas authorities say police in Nevada didn’t inform them when a suspect in a Las Vegas-area stabbing relocated to Dallas while awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge.

Nika Nikoubin has pleaded not guilty to stabbing a man she met on a dating app in March 2022. Henderson police say the 22-year-old said she attacked the man to avenge the death of an Iranian military leader two years earlier.

Court records show she has been on house arrest in Texas since last June. But a police detective for the University of Texas in Dallas says law enforcement agencies weren’t told.

Nikoubin’s lawyer says she hasn’t violated any release conditions.

