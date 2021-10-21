ICYMI: Reward for deputy shootings, NTSB investigates plane crash, man confesses to two unsolved murders

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Reward announced for info on deputy shootings

A $75,000 reward is on the table if you can help find the person who ambushed three Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies last week.

Crime Stoppers initially had a $10,000 reward, but another $40,000 was added by billionaire Tillman Fertitta, and another $25,000 was donated anonymously.

Authorities are still trying to find the person who killed Deputy Kareem Atkins and injured deputies Darryl Garrett and Juqaim Barthen. Garrett remains in intensive care, but Barthen was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

NTSB investigates plane crash in Waller County

The NTSB is in Waller County, taking over the investigation into Tuesday’s fiery plane crash. Officials said it is going to take a few weeks to gather all the evidence so they can piece together what happened.

The team has already recovered the black boxes from the wreckage. The information gathered so far is that the plane was taking off when it hit a fence and some trees before stopping. Everyone on the plane got off before it burst into flames.

If anyone has any video of the crash or the aftermath, the NTSB is asking to send it to them.

Two cold murder cases now solved

After more than five years, a couple of murder cases are finally solved.

Charges were filed against Chris Roddy, who according to prosecutors, confessed to the 2016 murder of Dantrell Burkes and the 2017 murder of Kithy Pagett. Roddy was already in custody for an unrelated sexual assault charge when investigators re-examined the cases.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.