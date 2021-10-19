ICYMI: Road rage victim was UH student, deputy’s funeral set, HPD officer and COVID victim laid to rest

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.
Road rage victim was UH student, family says
The young man killed in a shooting after a minor car crash was a student at the University of Houston.
The family of Humphrey Magwira said he was a graduate of Westside High School and a sophomore at UH.
Investigators said that the drive of the other car shot Magwira, 20, after the crash in Fort Bend County on Friday.
The man, 19-year-old Ramon Vasquez, was later arrested and charged with murder.
Funeral set for slain deputy
Funeral arrangements are made for Harris County Pct. 4 Deputy Constable Kareem Atkins.
There will be a visitation on Monday at 11 a.m. at Champions Forest Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m.
Atkins was shot and killed on Saturday outside a nightclub in north Houston. He was off-duty and working an extra job as security.
HPD officer who died of COVID is honored
A Houston police officer who died of COVID-19 laid to rest.
The funeral for Ofc. John Wilbanks was held at Grace Church in southeast Houston on Monday. The 53-year-old had been an officer with HPD since 1994.
Chief Troy Finner called Wilbanks, “The epitome of what it is to be a public servant.”
He is HPD’s second line-of-duty death due to COVID-19.
For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.