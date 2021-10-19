#ICYMI: Road rage victim was UH student, deputy’s funeral set, HPD officer and COVID victim laid to rest

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Road rage victim was UH student, family says

The young man killed in a shooting after a minor car crash was a student at the University of Houston.

The family of Humphrey Magwira said he was a graduate of Westside High School and a sophomore at UH.

Investigators said that the drive of the other car shot Magwira, 20, after the crash in Fort Bend County on Friday.

The man, 19-year-old Ramon Vasquez, was later arrested and charged with murder.

Funeral set for slain deputy

Funeral arrangements are made for Harris County Pct. 4 Deputy Constable Kareem Atkins.

There will be a visitation on Monday at 11 a.m. at Champions Forest Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m.

Atkins was shot and killed on Saturday outside a nightclub in north Houston. He was off-duty and working an extra job as security.

HPD officer who died of COVID is honored

A Houston police officer who died of COVID-19 laid to rest.

The funeral for Ofc. John Wilbanks was held at Grace Church in southeast Houston on Monday. The 53-year-old had been an officer with HPD since 1994.

Chief Troy Finner called Wilbanks, “The epitome of what it is to be a public servant.”

He is HPD’s second line-of-duty death due to COVID-19.  

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

