HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Four officers, sergeant on leave after shooting of robbery suspect

Houston police chief Troy Finner says four officers and a sergeant are on leave after an officer-involved shooting in west Houston.

It happened Sunday afternoon as police chased a robbery suspect to Westheimer near Eldridge.

Police originally said they fired at the suspect after the suspect fired at them. But late Sunday night, Finner said he could not confirm that the officer fired a gun or even had a gun on him.

Police said the suspect, a 40-year-old Black man with a criminal history, was taken to the hospital by Life Flight in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

Police shooting suspect will face federal charges

The suspect accused of shooting three Houston police officers during a chase on Thursday afternoon is now facing federal charges.

ABC13 had exclusive video of the chase.

Police say the driver of the car was Roland Caballero, and he is now charged federally with possession of a machine gun and felon in possession of a firearm.

That goes along with the three counts of attempted murder from allegedly shooting three HPD officers. Two of the three officers have left the hospital, while another remains hospitalized and in stable condition, HPD said.

K-9 officer is on the mend after stabbing attack

Houston police K-9 officer Nate is recovering more than a week after he was stabbed.

ABC13 caught up with Nate and his human partner, senior police officer Paul Foster at a park on Sunday. Nate had surgery after a robbery suspect stabbed him with a knife on Jan. 22.

Nate is expected to continue his recovery for another month and a half before returning to full-time service.

US Rep. Colin Allred has COVID-19 after congressional trip

U.S. Rep. Collin Allred says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to his home in Dallas from an overseas trip with a congressional delegation.

Allred had been traveling with 10 other members of Congress in Europe on a trip that included a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The 38-year-old Democrat said in a statement that he tested negative for the virus before boarding a flight back to Texas and again after landing, before testing positive Sunday.

Allred says he is fully vaccinated, has received a booster shot and has mild symptoms from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Police: West Texas deputy killed in crash with truck

Officials say a 41-year-old West Texas sheriff’s deputy has died after a crash with a truck.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman says Loving County Deputy Deputy Lorin Readmond was driving to help another deputy with a call Saturday when she collided with a semi-tractor-trailer truck.

Readmond was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Steven Blanco says the truck driver was not injured and has not been charged with a crime. He says the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. and is being investigated by Texas Highway Patrol but that he could not release further details.



For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.