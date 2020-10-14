ICYMI – The explosive fire, autonomous shuttles, the Urban Harvest MOBILE Market & More!

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department (HPD) is looking for the public's assistance identifying and locating some suspects that are believed to be responsible for multiple robberies in the Houston area. Authorities say one of the suspects wore a "unique" style of pants during the incidences. Take a look at the surveillance video released by HPD Robbery Division.

Investigators say the robberies all happen in similar fashion, in which two or three suspects enter a Walgreen’s while armed with handguns and demand the money from the cash registers and safe. The suspect are responsible for at least six robberies at the following locations: