ICYMI The news at 9PM on CW39 – Innocent woman carjacked, 7-month-old dead, teen hostage killed

INNOCENT WOMAN CARJACKED

An innocent woman is dead after a carjacker took her car and crashed it. She was dragged as she was trying to get out of the car. There is exclusive video of the aftermath after the suspect crashed into a car wash and walked out of her SUV. That suspect is in custody. Police say he’s connected to several robberies on Tuesday.

7-MONTH-OLD DEAD, MOM’S BEAU CHARGED

Months after a 7-month-old’s death, the child’s mother’s boyfriend is now facing charges in his death. Harris County deputies confirmed Cortez Evans will be extradited back to Texas. He is currently in Missouri.

TEEN HOSTAGE TRYING TO SAVE OTHERS IS GUNNED DOWN

A teen is dead after a hostage situation on the south side, just trying to help out. It happened at the Greenlight Food Store on Scott Street. Investigators say it all started when the suspect walked into the store with two guns Monday night, yelling at the customers and store employees. The store clerk said the teen’s friends were inside. The teen came in then pointed a gun at the suspect and demanded the suspect release everyone. The teen was shot and killed, while the suspect was taken into custody.

