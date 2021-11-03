ICYMI: Vigil for slain teenager, trial begins in death of Lamar HS student, COVID-19 vaccine arrives for kids

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Vigil held for shooting victim

A vigil held for Aleksis Cantu on Tuesday. She’s the 18-year-old who was shot and killed at a Halloween house party in north Houston on Sunday.

Three other teenagers were hurt. The shooter has not been caught.

If you know something that can help with the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or go to crime-stoppers.org.

Trial begins in shooting death of Lamar HS student

Tuesday was an emotional first day in the trial of an alleged gang member charged with murdering Lamar High School student Delindsey Mack.

Mack’s mother broke down in tears as her son’s photo was shown to the jury.

Police say the 18-year-old was ambushed by two people outside the school three years ago. One of the suspects, Kendrick Johnson, is on trial now.

Prosecutors told jurors Johnson is a dangerous gang member who left a trail of evidence both physical and on social media.

A second shooting suspect and a classmate accused of setting up the ambush are also charged with murder.

Hospital to begin giving COVID-19 vaccine to kids

Texas Children’s Hospital shared some video of the Pfizer children’s doses arriving on Tuesday. The hospital is taking appointments for children ages 5 to 11 to get vaccinated.

Those doses will begin being administered Wednesday morning.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.