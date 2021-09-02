Ida delivers historic rain to the Northeast, including New York City

HOUSTON (CW39) The remnant low that was hurricane Ida four days ago is finally exiting the U.S. Thursday. In its wake, historic rain swept through the Northeast region of the U.S. Wednesday and Wednesday night.

It’s being called a 200+ year flood event as rain totals exceeded 10″ in some areas, which is almost as much as the highest rain totals near the Gulf when it was a major hurricane.

KIAH

To give you some perspective, the National Weather Service in New York, NY issued their first ever “flash flood emergency”, which is a designation reserved for the most extreme flood events. Central Park received a record 3.15″ of rain in just one hour. The previous one-hour record occurred just last month when Tropical Storm Henri dropped 1.94″ in one hour in Central Park. In addition to the rain, multiple tornadoes developed in Maryland and New Jersey.

As Ida exits, much of the Northeast should be dry through Saturday.