Ida on track to be a major hurricane with 150 mph wind gusts, Louisiana the most likely target

HOUSTON (CW39) The newest information from the National Hurricane Center’s Friday 10 a.m. update shows that Tropical Storm Ida’s winds have increased to 65 mph. It’s not in the Gulf yet, but it will be this weekend. There, conditions are ideal for significant strengthening.

The newest update has increased the forecast strength. It’s still on track to be major, which means category 3 or higher, with sustained winds of 120 mph on Sunday when it makes landfall, along with occasional gusts as high as 150 mph.

In addition to the highly damaging winds, storm surge could reach 7-11 feet in Southeast Louisiana. Also, rain totals may reach 8-16″ with isolated maximum amounts of 20″ from Southeast Louisiana to Coastal Mississippi and Alabama through Monday morning.

Our model here at CW39 suggests landfall could occur as soon as Sunday morning. Regardless of where exactly it goes, there will be massive impacts.

Locally in Houston and Southeast Texas, other than some scattered rain at times the next few days, Ida won’t play a role in our weather. There will be marine impacts, though, with increased rip currents and higher waves and winds offshore.