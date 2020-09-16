In-person Nutcracker Market canceled

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is cancelling this November`s in-person event at NRG due to ongoing concerns and restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Nutcracker Market, however, will go on as a virtual, month-long event.

The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is pivoting to an online shopping event for the 2020 holiday season in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The previously scheduled in-person event, set for November 11-15 at NRG Center, has been canceled. The 2020 Virtual Nutcracker Market will launch on November 11, offering Nutcracker Market shoppers a new way to kick off the holiday season, support their favorite merchants, and contribute to Houston Ballet.

Opening day of the Virtual Market, November 11, will be Wells Fargo Early Bird Day. Early Bird access is $30, and shoppers will get first dibs on all the incredible merchandise, plus exclusive Early Bird Day-only offerings including discounts, promotions, and giveaways. Early Bird shoppers will also receive continued access into the Virtual Market every day through December 11.

Starting on November 12, all shoppers will have access to the Virtual Market at no cost and will have continued access to shop the Market through December 11. Eleven percent of all merchandise sales, plus the proceeds from Early Bird Day, supports the various programs of Houston Ballet, its Academy and scholarship programs.

