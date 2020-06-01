Independent autopsy shows George Floyd died from ‘asphyxiation from sustained pressure’

(CNN) — An independent autopsy into the death of George Floyd found that the unarmed black man died from “asphyxiation from sustained pressure,” according to a press release from attorney Ben Crump.

This came after the Hennepin County Medical Examiner found “no physical findings” to “support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation,” according to the criminal complaint released by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office in the arrest of former Officer Derek Chauvin.

Preliminary autopsy results cited in the complaint said combined effects of being restrained, potential intoxicants in Floyd’s system and his underlying health issues, including heart disease, probably contributed to his death. Toxicology results can take weeks.

Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in total and two minutes and 53 seconds after Floyd was unresponsive, the complaint says.

