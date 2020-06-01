Independent autopsy shows George Floyd died from ‘asphyxiation from sustained pressure’

News

by: Amir Vera, CNN

Posted: / Updated:

George Floyd, May 25, 2020.

(CNN) — An independent autopsy into the death of George Floyd found that the unarmed black man died from “asphyxiation from sustained pressure,” according to a press release from attorney Ben Crump.

This came after the Hennepin County Medical Examiner found “no physical findings” to “support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation,” according to the criminal complaint released by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office in the arrest of former Officer Derek Chauvin.

Preliminary autopsy results cited in the complaint said combined effects of being restrained, potential intoxicants in Floyd’s system and his underlying health issues, including heart disease, probably contributed to his death. Toxicology results can take weeks.

Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in total and two minutes and 53 seconds after Floyd was unresponsive, the complaint says.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Four Bears In A Box

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Bears In A Box"

Brother of George Floyd Speaks In Minneapolis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brother of George Floyd Speaks In Minneapolis"

Officer Struck at Emancipation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Struck at Emancipation"

Take a “pie in the face” and help local non-profit Camp for All

Thumbnail for the video titled "Take a “pie in the face” and help local non-profit Camp for All"

Dose of Texas - Cotton Swab Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dose of Texas - Cotton Swab Shortage"
More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular