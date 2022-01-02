ANDERSON, Ind. (WXIN) — Police are investigating the death of 24-year-old Devin Swain, who was killed at his family’s home during a New Year’s Eve party in Indiana Friday night.

Officers were initially called to the home for a possible home invasion robbery. Swain’s family told Nexstar’s WXIN that several masked men entered their home and attacked Swain.

When they arrived they found Swain with “injuries to his chest.” Swain was taken to the hospital but later died.

Family and friends said Devin was a rapper who went by the name “Lil Devin.”

“It’s definitely hard we never really expected like something like this to come about to such a phenomenal person,” said Swain’s brother Donald Cox. “He was just one of those people that believed in me before I even believed in myself.”

Swain mentored aspiring rappers like 14-year-old Rashawn Samuels. “He was a good person and he was all about all the kids staying in school, doing good, listen to your parents,” Samuels said. “He was a good, respectful, loving person.”

Anderson Police said it is still early in the investigation. A department spokesperson said they hope to be able to release more information in the next few days.