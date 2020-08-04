Indy 500 will not have fans for first time in 104 year history

Roger Penske, in a reverse decision, announced Tuesday that fans will not be allowed at the 104th running of the Indy 500 scheduled to begin starter events August 15th. This is the first year ever that the Indy 500 will not allow fans at the race, cheering in the stands, as well as any of the practice runs.

A statement from IMS announced via social media indicated that even though organizers planned to run the race with “at least 25% capacity”, the COVID-19 trends in both Marion County and Indiana have become worse.

News from #IMS:



It is with great regret that we announce the Indianapolis 500 will take place on August 23 without fans. This tough decision was made following careful consideration and extensive consultation with state and city leadership.



Anyone with tickets to this year’s Indy 500 will receive a credit to attend the race in 2021. NBC is still expected to broadcast both qualifying and Pole Day beginning Saturday, August 15th.

