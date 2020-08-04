Indy 500 will not have fans for first time in 104 year history

News
Posted: / Updated:

Indy 500, 2020

Roger Penske, in a reverse decision, announced Tuesday that fans will not be allowed at the 104th running of the Indy 500 scheduled to begin starter events August 15th. This is the first year ever that the Indy 500 will not allow fans at the race, cheering in the stands, as well as any of the practice runs.

A statement from IMS announced via social media indicated that even though organizers planned to run the race with “at least 25% capacity”, the COVID-19 trends in both Marion County and Indiana have become worse.

Anyone with tickets to this year’s Indy 500 will receive a credit to attend the race in 2021.  NBC is still expected to broadcast both qualifying and Pole Day beginning Saturday, August 15th.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Mystery Wire - NYT

Why did TXDot provide $8.3M in hazard pay?

Hot Hazy & Humid

PT. 1: Enjoy Memorial Park’s new 100-acre Eastern Glades

PT 2: Enjoy Memorial Park’s new 100-acre Eastern Glades

PT 3: Enjoy Memorial Park’s new 100-acre Eastern Glades

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Hot Hazy & Humid


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular