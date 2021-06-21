Injured 12-year-old rescued from Missouri roller coaster after nearly 2 hours

Chris Six, Jacob Blount/KOLR/KOZL/KRBK

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152

BRANSON, Mo. (KOLR/KOZL/KRBK) — A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized Sunday after being seriously injured beneath a Missouri roller coaster, police said.

According to a Facebook post from the Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152, emergency crews went to The Branson Coaster around 7: 30 p.m. Sunday night to rescue the boy, who was found trapped.

“Crews arrived to find a heavily entrapped patient under a coaster,” the post stated.

The rescue took nearly two hours, after which the boy was flown to Springfield to be treated “for very serious injuries,” the post said.

“Rescuers worked on scene for an hour and forty minutes on a very difficult technical rescue,” the post states.

Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin said investigators with the Fire Department and the Missouri State Fire Marshals Office are working to figure out the cause of the incident. No further details were immediately available.

The coaster, described online as “North America’s Original Double Alpine Coaster,” is temporarily closed.

