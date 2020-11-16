Internet prices is Texas are outrageous

HOUSTON (CW39) More and more of us have been working and schooling from home, but how expensive is internet access in the Lone Star State compared to the rest of the country?

Well come to find out, internet prices in Texas are actually outrageously inexpensive! According to a new study done by HighSpeedInternet.com Texas ranks #10 for the least most expensive internet paying an average of $2.29 per Mbps.

You can view the state breakdown and full report here.