HOUSTON (CW39) – This Saturday HPD Southwest Command & Hiram Clarke Storefront Association’s “Tour de Clarke” is coming to town! This great community event will take place from 9-11 a.m. tis Saturday, June 1st. HPD will have a limited number of loaner bikes for kids and adults on a first come, first serve basis. No holding of bikes. Stay hydrated! The length of the ride will take about 35-45 min at an easy pace along the trail. Watch the interview below to learn more!

