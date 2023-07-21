HOUSTON (KIAH) – Investigators are working to find out what sparked a fire last night that left a North Houston Supermarket damaged. Houston Fire Department responded to the blaze a little before 1 a.m. this morning at the El Ahorro Market on Irvington Blvd. When crews got to the scene, they found the market on fire and heavy smoke coming from its windows.

They were able to take control the flames within 30 minutes but weren’t able to save much of the damaged produce and goods inside. Luckily no one was hurt but now investigators are working to determine whether the blaze was intentional or accidental. Too much damage was caused on the building to resume business. The store will be closed for repairs and an investigation until further notice.