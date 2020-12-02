Investigators need help identifying body in cold case murder

TEXAS/REFUGIO COUNTY (CW39) The Texas Department of Public Safety needs your help in identifying a woman who was murdered back in 1992. Authorities are offering a $6,000 reward to anyone that can help them identify this victim involved in the cold case.

DPS officials say on March 2, 1992, the remains of the unidentified woman were found on a ranch on FM 2678, about four miles east of Refugio, by a pipeline construction crew. Her remains were covered by dense brush, and she was found with no identification. Clothing found at the scene included a long coat, black leotards, a short black dress, a red belt, white knee-high boots and a red earring. The investigation revealed the woman died from a gunshot wound, according to investigators.



Based on forensic examinations, the woman is believed to be white or Hispanic, between 20 and 35 years old and approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall. Investigators say her remains had been at the location between one and three years before she was discovered. DPS is asking for help identifying her. Once her remains are positively identified, the Texas Rangers will notify the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.



Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers cold case website by clicking on the specific cold case or by calling 1-800-346-3242 (Missing Persons Hotline).



