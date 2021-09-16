IRS Sends out September Child Tax Credit

HOUSTON (KIAH) American families are now getting their Child Tax Credit (CTC) payment for the month of September. This third round of advance monthly payments, totaling about $15 billion, is reaching about 35 million families today across the country.

The majority of payments are paid by direct deposit. Under the American Rescue Plan, most eligible families received payments dated July 15 and Aug. 13, along with today`s Sept. 15 payment. Future payments are scheduled for Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15. For these families, each payment is up to $300 per month for each child under age 6 and up to $250 per month for each child ages 6 through 17.

People who want future payments by direct deposit can make this change using the Child Tax Credit Update Portal available only on IRS.gov. To access the portal or to get a new step-by-step guide for using it, visit IRS.gov/childtaxcredit2021.

It s not too late for families who haven' t filed a 2020 income tax return including those who are not normally required to file because their incomes are too low to sign up for advance CTC payments. Most low-income families can get these monthly payments.

