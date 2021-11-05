IRS tax tips | Withholding Estimator and ‘smishing’ scam alert

The IRS YouTube channels provide short, informative videos on various tax related topics in English, Spanish and ASL to keep tax-payers protected.

The IRS continues to warn the public about identity theft and prevention. They recommend security software for your computer and to take extreme security measures for your passwords.

Secure your wi-fi too! Use a password secure system.

Shop at sites that start with “https.” The s represents a secure website for users.

IRS Tax Withholding Estimator

They also recommend you to prevent phishing and “smishing” and said they will not contact you via phone or email. Do not open strange email address. Do not call a number from the IRS.

The first step would be to send you a letter in the mail.

Here is more information on how to protect yourself from IRS scams.