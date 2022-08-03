HOUSTON (CW39) We’re not sure if this is the key to a happy marriage or not, but it’s simple enough to remember . . .

The New York Post wrote about mentioned something called the “2-2-2” rule for a while. It’s supposed to help keep the spark alive, and a lot of experts seem to like it. So what does “2-2-2” mean? Each “2” is a reminder for something different.

Here’s what each one is supposed to remind you to do . . .

1. The first “2” means a date night every two weeks.

Or, two dates a month if that’s easier to remember. It’s not a hard-and-fast rule, just a guideline.

2. The second “2” stands for a weekend away every two months.

That’s a tough one if you’re a parent. So if you can’t swing it, just something a little more special than a normal date night.

3. The third “2” means a full week away every two years.

Ideally, WITHOUT your kids, so you can just spend time with each other and relax.