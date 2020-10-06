It’s National Night Out 2020

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (CW39) The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Texas National Night Out 2020 on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The First Responder Parade will occur from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. across Fort Bend County.

The goals of National Night Out are to establish and maintain positive relationships with neighbors and local law enforcement agencies, heighten crime prevention awareness and send a message to criminals that the community is organized and fighting back.

The parade will take place at Falcon Point Estates for about 20 minutes. The procession time is estimated around 6:55pm. The parade route will start on Bay Hill Blvd. at Wellshire Dr. and will tour Blue Water Bay, Mahogany Run, Falcon Point Dr.

Face masks and social distancing are encouraged at the parade.