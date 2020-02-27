Jackets this morning, but shorts by the weekend

Breaking News
Businesses, schools impacted by shooting incident at Miller Brewery
This cold snap won't last long

Northern counties this morning were in the 20s. Even Tomball felt the chill, at 28 degrees. But with lighter winds today, there's no wind chill. Still, you need to bundle up!

Highs today be in the 50s, then tomorrow begins the gradual warm-up. We'll be in the mid-70s by Sunday. It's going to be a splendid few days, so get out there and enjoy it.

The streak of picture-perfect weather will continue into the weekend. No excuses to not get outside for a walk, or take the kiddos to the park. Have a great day!

