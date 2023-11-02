JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State defeats Rhodes College 116-68 in their exhibition before the start of the regular season.
Highlights and sound from coach Mo Williams in the video above.
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State defeats Rhodes College 116-68 in their exhibition before the start of the regular season.
Highlights and sound from coach Mo Williams in the video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now