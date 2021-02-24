James Harden donating 100 meals a day to Houston schools

HOUSTON (CW39) James Harden is committing to help the people of Houston by collaborating with Postmates, he will be donating 100 meals a day this week to five pre-selected HISD schools. Harden says his goals is to have students go home with a hot meal for dinner from his Thirteen Restaurant. The first meal drop will be today, February 24, 2021 at 12:30pm at Jack Yates High School in Houston’s Third Ward.

Harden gave away 3,000 hot meals and cases of water at Thirteen on Saturday and delivered another 150 meals to the Anna Dupree low-income senior housing apartments in Sunnyside on Monday. The eight-time NBA All Star is working to help Houston residents with food, water, supplies, manpower and contractors to clean up and rebuild properties damaged by Winter Storm Uri.

“Houston holds a special place in James’ heart,” said Rosea Grady, General Manager at Thirteen. “Knowing people are hurting and don’t have access to or the means to get hot meals, or water, James is making sure we are boots on the ground here trying to help as many families and individuals in the community as possible every day at Thirteen. We’re really grateful to Postmates for jumping in to help by waiving delivery fees for any restaurant on their app so people get hot meals delivered right to their homes as they try and recover from this disaster.”

Harden has long been a huge supporter of the Houston community, in times of crisis and calm. Following the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey, he visited flood evacuees and donated $1 million to the city’s relief efforts. In October, he partnered with Kroger to provide a weeks’ worth of groceries to 600 families each week for eight weeks to help vulnerable families during the Coronavirus crisis. The NBA All-Star has also made a difference in the lives of children in the community, providing Christmas shopping trips, backpacks, school supplies, Thanksgiving dinners, personal visits, gymnasium renovations and educational scholarships.

Harden’s new upscale Houston restaurant, Thirteen, located at 1911 Bagby Street in Midtown, is scheduled to open to the public on March 4, 2021.

DATES/LOCATIONS:

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 @12:30 PM

Jack Yates High School – 3650 Alabama St, Houston, TX 77004

February 24, 2021

Worthing High School -9215 Scott Street, Houston, TX 77051

February 25, 2021

Shadydale Elementary School – 5905 Tidewell Rd., Houston, TX, 77016

February 26, 2021

Cuney Homes (Yates) – 3260 Truxillo, Houston, Texas 77004