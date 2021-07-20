Jill Biden’s plan to attend opening ceremony in Tokyo still on

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) — Calls for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled continue as the city reported nearly 1,400 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

So far, 67 athletes, coaches or officials have tested positive for the virus in the last month.

But the games are still scheduled to happen in Japan, so they’ll have to act fast if that’s going to happen.

United States first lady Jill Biden still plans to travel to Tokyo for the opening ceremony on Friday.

The White House says they are monitoring the situation closely.

“She looks forward to supporting, of course, the athletes who are competing on behalf of the United States,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. “Our team will be following very strict safety and health protocols, limiting engagement with the public, keeping our footprint as small as possible.”

Toshiro Muto, chief of the Tokyo organizing committee, says they will continue to monitor the rise and fall of coronavirus cases. He says they still haven’t ruled out the possibility of canceling the games.

