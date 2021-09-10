JOB ALERT: UPS hiring over 3k for holiday season in Houston area

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 29: A United Parcel Service logo is pictured on April 29, 2020 in New York City. Shares of United Parcel Service, UPS, dropped after the package delivery company reported their first-quarter earnings that fell below expectations. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – NO HIRING FOR THE HOLIDAYS – The United Postal Service (UPS) says it’s hoping to hire over 3,000 seasonal employees in the Houston area support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2021 and continue through January 2022. The full and part-time seasonal position will primarily be for package handlers, drivers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers. UPS says it will offer package handlers, drivers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers. The package delivery company also says it offering competitive wages across multiple shifts in hundreds of locations across the country.

UPS says it has a track record of turning seasonal jobs into careers and for the past three years about one-third of people hired by UPS for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position. Students that apply for the seasonal positions can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses through the “Earn and Learn” program. UPS is encouraging applicants to receive the covid-19 vaccine and are currently following World Health Organization’s guidelines for essential workers. For more on available positions or to apply visit www.upsjobs.com.