JOBS: $87,500 salaries available for Drivers & more jobs available for Maintenance Technicians at Walmart job fair today in Sealy

HOUSTON (CW39) Can you drive a big rig or delivery truck? Are you a Diesel Truck/Trailer Maintenance Technician and in need of a job? Head to Sealy this afternoon, because Walmart is hiring for Drivers and Maintenance Techs for the surrounding area!

Walmart is hiring up to 34 CDL-A Drivers and 11 Diesel Truck/Trailer Maintenance Technicians in Sealy today. Each year, Walmart`s almost 10,000 drivers travel over 700 million miles and deliver millions of cases of merchandise, to Walmart and Sam’s Club 4,700 locations across the nation, all while remaining one of the largest fleets on the road.

Walmart

As the Walmart business continues to grow, the company is recruiting the best and safest drivers to join its private fleet. Across the country, Walmart is planning on growing its private fleet to 11,000 drivers in 2021 which includes 34 drivers in Sealy, TX.

While there are different factors that make up a driver`s pay, Walmart drivers can earn an average of $87,500 in year one. Drivers also have access to company benefits on the first day and can earn as much as 21 days of Paid Time Off in their first year. To drive for Walmart, a commercial driver must have at least 30 months of full-time experience with no serious traffic violations in the last four years.

Walmart

Wages for diesel truck/trailer maintenance technicians start at $21.25 per hour and can reach up to $30.00 an hour based on technician level, shift and schedule, and hired technicians will be eligible to receive up to $3,000 on sign-on bonuses.

There will be opportunity for onsite interviews and offers, and candidates will be able to talk to drivers and check out a Walmart tractor.

WALMART HIRING EVENT DETAILS:

Interested applicants are invited to attend a hiring event on:

Aug. 10, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. , at 3162 FM 3538 Sealy, TX 77474

Please note: The job fair will be on-site. Applicants can Register here!

Learn more about even more jobs and opportunities with Walmart visit: www.drive4walmart.com and www.fixtrucks4walmart.com

